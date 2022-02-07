 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $195,000

  • Updated
Do not miss out on this home, perfect location close to I-40, Hwy 16!! Home features Laminate floors throughout , custom kitchen cabinets, fully renovated master bathroom, open floor plan on main level, freshly painted, new roof installed in 2020. UTILITY BUILDING on exterior area of the home does NOT CONVEY with sale of the property. Home sold as is. ****PLEASE REFER TO PAGE 2 QUESTION 6 on the owner's disclosure,SEE EXPLANATION ON PAGE 3.****** Listing firm does not hold earnest money.

