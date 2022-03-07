3 Bedroom Ranch with Pool! Welcome Home to the house that checks off your wish list: Cul-de-Sac, One Level/Open Concept/Split Bedroom Floor plan. Bedrooms w/Large Closets, Large Living Room open to the Dining Area and Kitchen with mobility friendly flooring. Split Floor Plan offers a hall closet and laundry by 2 of the bedrooms for convenience. Office Space or Create another closet near the back doors. From the Back Doors head out to the Patio and In-Ground Pool (fenced). The beautiful large back yard offers plenty of outdoor space. Imagine yourself grilling on the back patio, eating by the pool and watching the sunset. This is the home you have been searching for and now it's time to make your move. Details: Dishwasher 2018, HVAC serviced July 2021, Chlorine Pool w/ladder, approx. 3'/10' (no diving board) last used Summer 2021. Pool Cover replaced 2020, Pool Filter replaced Spring of 2019. Utilities: Community Water Aqua America, Duke Energy, Spectrum Internet.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $194,900
