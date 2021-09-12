Fabulously renovated home just outside charming downtown Conover. This charming home has been entirely redone to suit the modern homeowner. The private lot has natural barriers making it feel secluded despite its close proximity to numerous amenities. The rocking chair front porch makes a perfect sitting area for relaxing and conversating with family and friends. As you enter the home, you are met by the living area, which flows seamlessly into the fully renovated kitchen, equipped with shaker cabinets and quartz countertops. The master suite comes equipped with a spacious closet, tiled walk-in shower, and its very own private deck! Fresh paint, flooring, and hardware throughout! Buy with confidence, the home has BRAND NEW roof, HVAC, plumbing, electric etc! Coming soon now as the finishing touches are completed, the home hits the market July 15th!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $192,000
