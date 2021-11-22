3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $189,900

Welcome home to this fully renovated, charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home on a large corner lot in the city of Conover! This home has been intricately well maintained and modernized throughout featuring all new interior and exterior lighting, all new flooring, fully remodeled bathrooms with beautiful tile and all new fixtures, and a brand new kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and all new cabinetry! Located in a well established neighborhood, it is convenient to the Conover City Park, lots of restaurants, and more! Situated on a corner lot, large mature trees provide an abundance of shade in the front of property, while the backyard is spacious enough for any outdoor activity. To convey with the property is a large storage building with built in shelving, as well as an additional smaller building. This home is move-in ready and a must see!