3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $189,900

Great split foyer home in convenient NE Hickory subdivision. The home has beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen offers lots of cabinets. The kitchen has a brand new tile backsplash as well as all new stainless steel appliances. The home has three bedrooms with one bathroom. The bathroom offers a new tub/shower and toilet. The lower level offers lots of room for expansion. The potential is endless with this space. The large deck overlooks a nice level back yard. The corner lot also offers room to add a detached shop.