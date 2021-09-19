3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $188,900

Open Floor Plan - 3 Bedrooms - Office/Den - .52 Acres Everything you are looking for and more! Main Floor Offers: Open Concept Kitchen/Dining/Living Room, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath. Lower Level Offers: 3rd Bedroom, Full Bath, Family Room currently used as an office, 2 Hall Closets, Laundry Area and Single Car Garage w/Garage Door and Walk-Out Door. Exterior Offers: Beautiful Back Deck overlooking a lovely yard, Huge Front Yard with a long paved driveway offering plenty of parking area. Acreage: .52 and Lot Dimensions: 146X244X39X244 Schools: Oxford, River Bend, Bunker Hill