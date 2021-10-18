3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $187,400

Enjoy privacy in this 3 BR 2 BA home w/ fenced back yard located a short drive from Hickory or Conover. With a little TLC, this property, which has been rented for the past 7 years - since it's owner transferred back to Chesapeake VA - has great potential. Very close to Lake Hickory boat access or 19.7 miles of trails at Riverbend Park. Mark Wickham RE/MAX A-Team (828) 310-1765