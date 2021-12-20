 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $179,900

Spacious home with full basement. Conveniently located close to I-40, Hwy 16 & Tate Blvd. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Roof replaced in 2017, HVAC in 2016, Water Heater 2018. Primary bedroom features a sitting area with access to the back porch. Carport has electricity. Basement has a full bath and is already minimally finished. Call Elizabeth Franklin 828-851-1372

