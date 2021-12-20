Spacious home with full basement. Conveniently located close to I-40, Hwy 16 & Tate Blvd. Spacious bedrooms and closets. Roof replaced in 2017, HVAC in 2016, Water Heater 2018. Primary bedroom features a sitting area with access to the back porch. Carport has electricity. Basement has a full bath and is already minimally finished. Call Elizabeth Franklin 828-851-1372
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday in Catawba County Superior Court.
A jury found Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, not guilty on first-degree murder charges Thursday.
Zahra Baker’s tragic story has been told many times and in various formats. On Sunday night, an HLN true crime series “Lies, Crimes and Video”…
- Updated
A 62-year-old Newton woman died Friday when the car she was driving ran off the road and struck a tree, according to a release from the N.C. S…
- Updated
Closing arguments were made Wednesday in a murder trial in which Jamar Franklin Robinson, 30, of Newton, faces a first-degree murder charge.
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
- Updated
City leaders came together Thursday evening to mark the completion of the City Walk, a milestone in Hickory’s efforts aimed at improving quali…
The large arches over N.C. 127 in Hickory were lit up Thursday evening as leaders gathered to mark a major milestone: completion of the City Walk.
- Updated
Kraft is using its cream cheese shortage as a marketing opportunity.
- Updated
Demarcus Kashaun Pollard, 30, of Hickory, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Monday in Catawba County Superior Court.