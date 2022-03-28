3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $169,900

Move in condition and ready for new owners! 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home in great condition! Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, living room with gas log fireplace. Both bedrooms are a good size, large master bedroom and master bath. Large front porch and covered back deck, overlooking private backyard (partially fenced). Old doublewide that has been converted into a storage building/workshop with an additional approx. 1000 Sq Ft (counted as unheated) gas wall heater in shop area but no ac. Very private location, dead end street, backing up to a farmers land.