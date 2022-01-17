 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $169,900

Location, Location. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and almost 1/2-acre lot located in Smithfield. Single level living with plenty of space. Great starter home or retirement home. Home needs TLC but is priced accordingly. Home is being sold AS IS and no repairs will be made. Located seconds from I-40 and Walmart in Conover.

