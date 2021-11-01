3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $168,900

Great brick ranch in Lyle Haven area of Conover. Enter into the Foyer, then left into the large LR with full wall of built-ins. Kitchen with Range/Micro/DW has plenty of room for an eat-in area or to add a work island. Spacious Den opens to covered back patio/porch - perfect place to relax and catch a breeze. Main Bedroom offers large closet, and recently remodeled bath with walk-in tiled shower and single vanity. Two additional bedrooms, and a second bath with tiled flooring, tub and single vanity complete the main living area of the home. Mudroom/laundry room is finished, but not heated, and is included in the unheated sq footage total. Additional storage room is accessed from side of home. Owner says HVAC installed in 2020. Wonderful fenced back yard with mature trees, and a detached workshop/storage building.