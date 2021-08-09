3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $149,900

Lovely 3 bedroom home located in the heart of Conover. Located just off Hwy 16, minutes from Interstate 40, this home is convenient to shopping, dining and recreation. Unwind after a long day on the covered detached patio in the fully fenced back yard. Inside, laminate flooring covers most of the main level, with original hardwoods in the living room and 3 bedrooms. The full unfinished basement is great for storage, but could potentially be finished to add more living space.