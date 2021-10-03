Move in condition and ready for new owners! 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home in great condition! Open floor plan, spacious kitchen, living room with gas log fireplace. Both bedrooms are a good size, large master bedroom and master bath. Large front porch and covered back deck, overlooking private backyard (partially fenced). Old doublewide that has been converted into a storage building/workshop with an additional approx. 1000 Sq Ft (counted as unheated) gas wall heater in shop area but no ac. Very private location, dead end street, backing up to a farmers land.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A weeks-long missing person search in Alexander County came to an end in the woods off a dirt road Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Motorcycle rider dies near Exit 130.
- Updated
A Hickory couple said their vehicle was shot while they were driving in Hickory.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with shooting into occupied vehicles near downtown Hickory.
- Updated
Parents Alissa Davis and Rebecca Everly addressed the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education on Monday to ask for revisions to the district…
- Updated
The bodies of a Newton couple were found inside the Observer News Enterprise building late Friday, according to a release from the Newton Poli…
- Updated
Below, find salary databases for all salaries over $25,000 for employees of Catawba County, CVCC, Catawba County Schools, Hickory Public Schoo…
Hickory and Catawba County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss roughly $7 million in incentives for an economic development project.
- Updated
A Hickory High student was charged for having a knife on school grounds on Wednesday.
- Updated
A man is in stable condition after Hickory police officers shot him in the parking lot of the Corner Pocket lounge.