House that was just built in Conover, North Carolina The perfect spot to call home is this three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom house in a peaceful neighborhood close to mountains. It boasts a fully-equipped kitchen with stainless steel equipment that is open to the living room, as well as a separate room that can be used as either an office or an entertainment area. It also has a laundry room, which makes doing laundry easier by removing the need to walk stairs. Apply as soon as possible to be the first to enjoy this wonderful home.
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $1,900
