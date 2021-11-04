2013 Singlewide manufactured home with end of street privacy. 3BR, 2BA home in the Connelly Springs area. Quiet location with double lot totaling .55 acre. Comes with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and 2 outbuildings. Call today, it won't last long! Call Sandi Dingler, RE/MAX Legendary 828-612-2399
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $79,900
