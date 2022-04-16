Gorgeous 3BR/2BA New Construction home with garage with two lots in Connelly Springs. 9' ceilings throughout with vault in living room. An entertainer's dream with tall kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, marble-look quartz counters, tiled backsplash and island with seating. Kitchen has separate pantry. Laundry room has laundry sink. Split bedroom layout with Owner's bedroom having large, walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with linen closet and double-sink vanity. Laminate flooring throughout living areas and all bedrooms, tile in bathrooms and laundry room. Agent/Owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $349,900
