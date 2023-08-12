Check out this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom modular home in the Connelly Springs area! Home features a very large open kitchen with island and ample cabinet space with stainless steel appliances. Spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with double vanity with a soaker tub and walk in tile shower. Two additional bedrooms, with a full bathroom, perfect for the growing family. Home also includes a mud room with its on sink and laundry room. Convenient access to I-40 and just a short drive Hickory!
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $327,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
He said they are starting out with 30 employees, including people who were with the restaurant before it closed in April 2021 because of a fir…
On Monday, three judges on the N.C. Court of Appeals ruled against Fun Arcade LLC and Barracuda Ventures, finding that the Ocean Fish Game off…
She said somebody or some group of people threw tables, benches, chairs and even potted plants into the pool.In the most recent case, the vand…
Chris Snyder started at Food Lion as a bagger the day before he turned 17.
Communities with significant outages include Mountain View, Conover, Newton and Catawba.