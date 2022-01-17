Plenty of home for all your needs! Sitting conveniently just off HWY 70 on over 2 acres of land that offers plenty of room for gardening or any outdoor activity. Home features an oversized family room with wet bar, large deck and dining room all perfect for entertaining. Primary bedroom suite features recently updated and remodeled bathroom and walk-in closet. Plenty of storage throughout the home including walk-in closets, garage storage, mud room, and expansive storage in the basement. Kitchen provides plenty of cabinets and great counter space for cooking/working. Upstairs features an additional bedroom/bonus room and loft area overlooking the family room. The main level also features a multipurpose room perfect for a play room, game room, home gym, or whatever your need. Basement features a workshop with separate exterior entrance. This home has more space at every turn making it an exceptional value that's move in ready! Call 828-455-3133 for more details and schedule your private tour of this one-of-a-kind property!
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $299,000
