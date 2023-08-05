Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood in Rutherford College, 310 Woodlawn Drive is a brand new construction home that offers both comfort and low maintenance. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers a one car garage, and is perfect for those looking for practical and low maintenance living. The main floor features stainless steel appliances as well as finished concrete floors, adding a unique touch of industrial elegance. Upstairs, you'll find durable vinyl plank flooring. Don't miss your opportunity to own this stunning new home in a fantastic location.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $254,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A car plowed through the patio in front of Taste Full Beans coffee shop in downtown Hickory on Thursday night. Beth Leicht, a barista at the s…
In a memo included in the council’s agenda packet, Hickory Public Utilities Director Shawn Pennell said the extension was needed in part becau…
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified the two men killed in a crash on Vashti Road as 75-year-old Ted Allen Teague and 42-year-old Michael …
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
The restaurant’s menu is limited to barbecue staples: pulled pork, chicken, turkey, brisket and ribs alongside traditional sides such as fries…