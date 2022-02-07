For more information, please contact Lois Leonard at (828) 320-6354 OR Gina Jenkins at (828) 455-0922. Get Ready For Summer with this HUGE 20x40 In-Ground Pool! 3 BR/2BA, Brick Ranch. Warm and Inviting Den with gorgeous Fireplace, accented by a wall of stone and ceiling with exposed wood beams; Open Kitchen where the Laundry closet is located; Spacious Dining Area with a cozy Woodstove; Formal Living Room has been updated with gorgeous wood floors and new front door & storm door. Primary Bedroom with en-suite bath that offers a single vanity and shower; 2 secondary Bedrooms and a Guest Bath with single vanity and tub/shower. Large, relaxing Front Porch; Attached single carport with an additional metal carport that provides for tons of parking; Nice Wood storage Shed; Pool-side Cabana; Large Metal Outbuilding. Updates include: Guest Bath has new vanity and lighting, Carpet has been replaced, Interior painted throughout, Newer Roof, Vinyl Exterior Trim and Vinyl Replacement Windows, all within the last few years! AGENTS: PLEASE READ REMARKS for further information!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $199,900
