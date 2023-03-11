New Doublewide land/home ready to move in. Den plus living room. Open Kitchen and dining area! Split bedroom plan. Walk-in closet in primary bedroom with nice closet space in spare bedrooms. Separate laundry room off kitchen area. Front porch with deck on back. Conveniently located in Connelly Springs, NC close to Hildebran/Hickory. Ready for new owners.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $189,900
