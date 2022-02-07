Possibilities galore with this unique property minutes off of I-40 and adjoining Burke County Public Schools property at East Burke Highschool. This incredible 10+ acre piece of property features a couple of small ponds, over 1,000 feet of beautiful, sandy-bottomed stream, with both cleared grassy acreage and plenty of woods as well. In years past 14+ mobile homes were situated on the property but county will now only allow 1 unit per viable septic system. Cement pads, 7+-septic systems and a 1" water tap is installed and ready for use, as well as two additional private, working wells. Currently there is 1 double-wide on the property with additional living area added on and a large shed for storage. Burke county taxes and zoning, (no city taxes), zoning code could accommodate livestock, manufactured or modular homes. $180000 Cash Sale Only
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $180,000
