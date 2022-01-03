Move in ready, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in quiet subdivision. Inviting entry to open living room, kitchen & dining area with access to large outdoor deck. Upper level also offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Downstairs offers large recreation room/den, laundry room, under stair storage and garage access. Garage offers a large walk-in storage closet with shelves. Large, fenced back yard. Outdoor building with additional parking and storage. Acreage: .35 Schools: Ray Childers, East Burke Middle, East Burke High. Call for your private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $169,900
