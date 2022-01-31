Call Cynthia Bumgarner for this Great One level living House in a Nice Subdivision. Level corner lot. Covered entry front door enters into a Spacious Great Room with Cathedral Ceiling and nice wood flooring and Gas Fireplace for a cozy warm Fire. Kitchen with stainless appliances. Dining room that leads out to Covered and screened patio for great relaxation area. Side patio for additional family entertainment area. Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet and Master Bath with jetted tub and separate shower and dual vanities. Hall bath and 2 additional Bedrooms. AC and Gas heat are 2+ years old. Laundry and Garage on on the main level for easy access.
3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $294,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Lenoir man won $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket he bought in Hickory.
Watch Now: School board speaker calls masks child abuse; board reverses mask requirement by 4-3 vote
- Updated
After a contentious 90 minutes of public comments, the Catawba County Board of Education voted Monday to make masks optional for teachers, stu…
- Updated
Hickory Smokehouse BBQ will close this week after more than 35 years in business.
- Updated
A Hickory man was charged with trafficking drugs after law enforcement found heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in his vehicle Friday night.
- Updated
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has charged four area residents with drug crimes following a vehicle stop on Tuesday on N.C. 16 near the N…
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
Catawba County reaches record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; health department offering N95 masks
- Updated
Catawba County set new record highs for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Wednesday.
This letter to the editor can be found in today's print edition on page A4.
Plans are underway to move the Catawba Rosenwald Education Center to Catawba Valley Community College for the 2022-23 school year.
- Updated
NEWTON — After holding numerous assistant coaching jobs at the high school and college levels, Michael Ramseur will now get his first chance t…