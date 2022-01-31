3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $294,900

Call Cynthia Bumgarner for this Great One level living House in a Nice Subdivision. Level corner lot. Covered entry front door enters into a Spacious Great Room with Cathedral Ceiling and nice wood flooring and Gas Fireplace for a cozy warm Fire. Kitchen with stainless appliances. Dining room that leads out to Covered and screened patio for great relaxation area. Side patio for additional family entertainment area. Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet and Master Bath with jetted tub and separate shower and dual vanities. Hall bath and 2 additional Bedrooms. AC and Gas heat are 2+ years old. Laundry and Garage on on the main level for easy access.