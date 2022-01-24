3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $259,000

This well-maintained, move-in ready 3 bed/2 bath Mascot modular home, situated on a .64 acre lot with fenced in back yard in rural Claremont will not disappoint! This home boasts a 16 x 16 deck for entertaining, stone fireplace with gas logs, 9' ceilings, and crown molding throughout. This home also has a spacious, private, primary suite that has 2 walk-in closets, double vanity sink, large soaking tub and shower all located down its own hall. The kitchen is a chef's dream with plenty of counter space and cabinet storage. All of this is conveniently located to I-40. A must see to appreciate the size and space this home has to offer. Carport and 10 x 12 storage building stays.