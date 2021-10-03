Charming, well-built ranch with a full basement in the heart of Claremont sitting on over 1.1 acres! Featuring large living and dining spaces with a kitchen in the heart of the home. Primary suite on the main level, as well as 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. The large basement features a large bar for entertaining as well as plenty of extra living space.
3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $225,000
