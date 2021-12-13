3 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $160,000

Don’t miss this one-level home on a large, flat lot with a fenced-in back yard and convenient to I-40. This home features a great kitchen for eating and preparing your meals. You will enjoy the easy-to-care-for flooring throughout the home. Custom textured ceiling in the living room! One bedroom has a half bath that is attached. The cozy living room is ready for relaxing and enjoying a quiet evening at home. The fenced back yard comes complete with a play structure and a pergola on the back patio and a 12x16 outbuilding. Fruit bushes have been planted for future harvests. The home is situated near the end of a cul-de-sac. You have convenience to amenities on a quiet neighborhood street. For more info contact the listing agent, Tami Fox, The Temple Team, Keller Williams Realty, 828-234-5835, www.thetempleteam.com.