23 CVCC athletes honored for academic performance

Twenty-three Catawba Valley Community College student athletes have been honored by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) for their work in the classroom for the 2021-22 academic year.

This is the sixth straight year that 10 or more Red Hawk student athletes have received this All-Academic recognition from the NJCAA.

“I am beyond proud of the accomplishments of our 23 student-athletes on claiming NJCAA academic awards,” said Nick Schroeder, CVCC’s executive director of student life and athletics. “This is truly recognition of how hard our students, faculty and coaches work at achieving academic excellence while competing at the highest level.”

NJCAA student athletes are placed onto one of three teams based on their GPA for the entire school year — first team (4.0 GPA), second team (3.8 to 3.99) or third team (3.6 to 3.79). A total of 9,912 NJCAA student-athletes were honored for achieving a GPA above 3.60.

Eight of the 23 Red Hawk student athletes honored were NJCAA All-Academic first team, including baseball players Noah Carter, Isaiah Martin and Sam Walker; volleyball players Brooke Rowland and Abigail Smith; men’s basketball player Braden Graham; and softball player Lillie Pennington.

By sport, 11 of the honorees were from the Red Hawk baseball program, including second-team members Jordan Davis, Andrew Dye, Reece Landmark and Justin Poris; and third-team members Matt Beisecker, Walker Case and Trey Lambert.

Six Catawba Valley volleyball players were honored by the NJCAA, including second-team members Carter Gibson, Kenley Killian and Grace Nelson and third-team member Grace Harrington.

Elizabeth Eller, Kiana Mullner, Alyssa Kropski and Pennington represented the Red Hawk softball program. Eller and Mullner were second team members, while Kropski earned third-team honors.

Two Red Hawk men's basketball players — Nathan Brown and Braden Graham — were named NJCAA All-Academic. Brown earned third-team honors.

All 23 of these Red Hawk student athletes also made either the president's or athletic director's list at CVCC.