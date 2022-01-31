 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $49,900

House being sold strictly AS IS. Owner has not lived in house in many years. Buyer will be responsible for removing all items from house that seller does not remove. CASH ONLY. Well and septic are on property per seller but unsure if they are working, that is why listing shows no well or septic.

