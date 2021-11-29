2 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $345,000

 Skip to main content
Best of LAKE living at affortable price!! Low maintenance home offers split bedrooms 2 baths, open floor plan with rock fireplace and wood ceilings. Sliding doors lead out to covered porch with beautiful view of Lake Hickory. Ventless gas logs, on demand hot water heater and furnishings come with home. This property has wonderful potential to be your forever home, vacation or short-term rental. Outside features wired storage building, RV covered carport, boat house with lift, 2 slip covered dock with lift, jet-ski ramp and swim platform, all within flat walk to home.

