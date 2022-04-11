2 Bedroom Home in Taylorsville - $125,000

Welcome to beautiful Alexander County. This move in ready home sits in a peaceful setting waiting for the next caring owner. Entire home remodeled with 3/4 inch plywood and wood laminate. Bathrooms remodeld with new fixtures and flooring. In 2019 a new rubber roof installed and coated with polyurethane. Over 3 1/2 acres cleared and ready for anything. One pear and two apple trees. Large covered front deck with porch swing, rocking chairs and grill included. Primary bedroom has walk-in shower. 20x19 carport. 12x16 outbuilding and 9x16 kennel. 522 foot well with water flitration system. All furniture and furnishings remain with the home.