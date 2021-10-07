2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $99,000

Great investment opportunity, corner lot with 2 driveways on each street! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home w/covered back porch. Brand new roof 2021, New hot water tank 2020, HVAC mini split system replaced 2021. Tenant occupied, no showings until offer accepted. Interior photos taken prior to current tenant. Property being sold "as is". Current tenant paying $600/month, lease is month to month. Buyers can view the properties after an offer has been accepted. The seller requests deal on hand before disturbing tenants. Due diligence checks are due after the property viewing if buyer wants to continue with transaction. Contact a real estate agent for additional information.