2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $99,000

Great investment opportunity! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home w/1 car garage and covered back porch. Roof replaced in 2019, bathroom remodeled in 2020. HVAC mini split system. Tenant occupied, no showings until offer accepted. Interior photos taken prior to current tenant. Property being sold "as is". Current tenant paying $625/month, lease through 3/16/2022. Buyers can view the properties after an offer has been accepted. The seller requests deal on hand before disturbing tenants. Due diligence checks are due after the property viewing if buyer wants to continue with transaction. Contact a real estate agent for additional information.