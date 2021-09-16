2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $99,000
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
A Hickory man died in a two-vehicle wreck on N.C. Hwy. 16 on Tuesday afternoon. Three additional people were injured.
Jason Lail was healthy before he got COVID-19. He loved to hunt and fish. He played with his children. He had no medical conditions.
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
A crash on N.C. Hwy. 16 shut down traffic on Tuesday afternoon.
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Law officers charged a Long View man after seizing cannabis-infused food, psilocybin mushrooms, pills and drug paraphernalia.
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 10