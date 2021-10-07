 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $99,000

Great investor opportunity! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Brand new roof 2021, bathroom remodeled in 2019. HVAC mini split system. Tenant occupied, no showings until offer accepted. Property being sold "as is". Current tenant paying $625/month, month to month lease. Buyers can view the properties after an offer has been accepted. The seller requests deal on hand before disturbing tenants. Due diligence checks are due after the property viewing if buyer wants to continue with transaction. Contact a real estate agent for additional information.

