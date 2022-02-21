 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $89,000

  Updated
*Back on the market, tenants have moved out! Great investment opportunity! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home w/1 car garage and covered back porch. Roof replaced in 2019, bathroom remodeled in 2020. HVAC mini split system. Interior photos taken prior to current tenant. Property being sold "as is".

