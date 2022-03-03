2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $79,995

2BRs featuring 2 Baths with partial new flooring! Updates include NEW 2019 GAS FURNACE and HVAC (installed), Separate laundry room with vintage barn door! You will fall in love with this spacious open living room/kitchen combination! New Windows make the home feel so bright and airy! Kitchen features new cabinets, concrete counter tops, and subway tile! Wonderful opportunity for first time home buyer. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!