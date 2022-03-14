2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $350,000

Multi Use Property. This property offers an updated residential home as well as a 40x70 commercial grade building. Conveniently located between downtown Newton and downtown Conover. This home has much to offer. Inside the brick traditional home you will find beautiful hardwood flooring, updated fixtures, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The updated bathroom boasts granite countertops, walk in shower, and a jetted whirlpool tub. Home was updated in 2014-2015. Upstairs was recently remodeled in 2021 for additional space. Detached garage with 667 square footage of space. Commercial building located on property is ready for many uses. Built in 2014, it includes, 2 offices, 1 full bath and large warehouse space with 2 garage doors, warehouse is also temperature controlled.