2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $29,900

Very large, level lot in established community. Single wide home and storage building. Foreclosure being sold AS IS WHERE IS. Water is through Aqua. Buyer will be responsible for acquiring title for the home through the DMV. They are currently not taking requests due to a data breach but can be obtained after purchase when they are are caught up.

News Alert