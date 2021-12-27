2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $195,000

Located within walking distance to the shops and restaurants of downtown Newton, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has room to grow! Recently renovated with brand new features such as a Rheem HVAC system, new roof with 30 year architectural shingles, guttering, new gas stove, microwave and spacious back deck with composite decking. Enjoy an enhanced movie night experience with in-wall surround sound in your large living room. Expand your living space into the blank canvas basement, pre-plumbed for bath and laundry. If storage is a need, this property has you covered with the large, double bay garage- wired and ready for your home workshop! The back half of this property is fenced, perfect for keeping your furry friends safe and contained. Mature shrubs around the home add a touch of privacy that is hard to find in city neighborhoods. Agent -owned. Offers must be accompanied by pre-qualification documentation or verification of funds.