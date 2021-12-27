Located within walking distance to the shops and restaurants of downtown Newton, this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has room to grow! Recently renovated with brand new features such as a Rheem HVAC system, new roof with 30 year architectural shingles, guttering, new gas stove, microwave and spacious back deck with composite decking. Enjoy an enhanced movie night experience with in-wall surround sound in your large living room. Expand your living space into the blank canvas basement, pre-plumbed for bath and laundry. If storage is a need, this property has you covered with the large, double bay garage- wired and ready for your home workshop! The back half of this property is fenced, perfect for keeping your furry friends safe and contained. Mature shrubs around the home add a touch of privacy that is hard to find in city neighborhoods. Agent -owned. Offers must be accompanied by pre-qualification documentation or verification of funds.
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
An 11-year-old’s Christmas wish came true when he met his favorite Maiden High School football player.
For the last 23 years, the Olde Hickory Tap Room has served as a place of refuge and community on Christmas.
Court documents: Alexander County woman embezzled $15 million from Hickory office to fund lavish lifestyle
An Alexander County woman embezzled more than $15 million from her employer to fund an extravagant lifestyle, federal court documents filed in…
- Updated
A Newton man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend on Thursday.
- Updated
Two men are facing attempted murder and robbery charges after police say the men stole a vehicle from a woman in the parking lot of an apartme…
- Updated
Lia Bantavani with the U.S. Department of Justice said Donna Osowitt Steele has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud. The charge carries a max…
- Updated
Catawba County government is keeping an eye on potential vaccination requirements for employers, the county attorney said.
- Updated
Catawba County agreed to provide incentives of up to about $475,000 for a paper product manufacturer in Claremont.
A Conover man is facing burglary and drug charges following a law enforcement search of his home, according to a release from the Catawba Coun…
- Updated
A Hildebran man died in a single-vehicle wreck on Bolton Road in Catawba County on Tuesday.