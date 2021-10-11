2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $169,900

Beautiful setting. Large, level lot with mature trees and landscaped barriers for privacy. Plenty of room for a garden or a few animals. Two large buildings. 576 SF carport with pull down stairs to access attic storage. (Could be converted to a garage). Open floor plan with spacious living/dining areas. Brick Fireplace (hasn't been used recently). Large bathroom could possibly remodeled in to two baths/sep laundry closet? New roof, fresh paint and ready to move in to! House is connected to city water but there is a well on the property. Conveniently located right off Hwy 321, Close to Maiden, Newton, Hickory and a 40 min commute to Charlotte.