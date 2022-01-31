ESTATE SALE!! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floorplan. All appliances remain including washer and dryer. Home features include a nice storage building, a newer HVAC, and a sealed crawlspace for added peace of mind. This home was originally designed and permitted for a 3 bedroom. A new owner could choose to convert to a 3 bedroom if they wished. Call Ryan Freeman with Realty Executives of Hickory/LKN to schedule a tour. 828-238-7741
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $164,900
