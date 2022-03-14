Cute as a button. This is a 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom brick ranch that the land runs along a soothing stream. Large detached garage with additional room for work shop includes electricity. The bathroom has just been updated with new vanity and flooring. Fresh paint all through out the home makes it move in ready. This is a must see.
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $139,900
