2 Bedroom, 2 bath Manufactured Doublewide home located in the Rock Creek subdivision in Newton. Convenient to Hickory, Lincolnton, and Hwy 321. Split bedroom plan. Primary bedroom has double sink vanity, walk in shower, and bathtub. 2nd bedroom has a full bath and walk in closet as well. Doors in dining area lead out to fully fenced back yard with a large deck. Laundry room off of the kitchen has separate side door that leads out to the garage. Home also offers an additional detached carport for extra parking. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer will convey with the property. Home is sold as is. Motivated sellers!
2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $110,000
