This is your chance to own a piece of history! This property features a breathtaking 18.8+ acres and 18 structures known as Historic Oakwood Farm, circa. From the moment you pass through the gate on the long extended driveway you start to get a feel for just how private and beautiful this property is. On the property you will find an exeptional Custom Hand Hewn Log Home along with a Caretaker Home, huge Wedding Venue, Log Church, Outdoor Kitchen, Large Dairy Barn, numerous farm structures, acres and acres of pasture along with 2 gorgeous ponds that creates a scene straight out of a story book. Also featured scattered along the farm you will find giant mature oak trees some up to 140 years old and picturesque landscaping throughout. There are so many ways this property can be used from farming, to a sweet wedding venue, or simply just as a great place to live along with many more. A third bedroom can also be added to the main cabin home! Please use Showing Time to schedule a tour ASAP!