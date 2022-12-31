 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $1,100

2 Bedroom Home in Newton - $1,100

Brand new duplex unit available! Beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and a refrigerator! 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bath. Luxury vinyl plank throughout. Nice backyard with a storage closet off the patio. Property not available until January 7th Listing agent owned.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert