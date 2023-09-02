The most affordable new construction town home community in Lincolnton. Incredible opportunity to own a brand new luxury town home in the heart of Downtown Lincolnton! Memorial Hall is just minutes away from the Court House, shops and restaurants. This new construction townhome has 2 spacious bedrooms, A few of the floor plan highlights include an open floorplan, Colonial style brick front facade, Private court yard, 1 car garage, walk-in closet, granite countertops in the kitchen, upgraded flooring, recess can lights, soft close kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances.
2 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $289,900
