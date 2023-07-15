Beautiful Court Square Town Home/Condo Apartment with 1 Car Garage For Lease in Lincolnton close to town with 1200 Heated Square Feet, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Granite Countertops, Vaulted ceilings in primary bedroom with private bathroom. The Town Homes has a Front Porch, Back Patio, Laundry room w/washer and dryer connections, City Water & Sewer and trash pickup. Great location and in Walking Distance to Downtown Restaurants, Brewery, and Green Parkway. Outside exterior has Siding with Stone Columns on front porch. Lease $1550, Deposit $1550, Application Fee $40 for each Adult. Monthly Income Requirement $4650, No Inside Smoking and Pets are conditional with a $500 Non-refundable Pet Fee upon approval.