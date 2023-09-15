Beautiful, income-producing equestrian farm with a charming 1940’s home. One main barn with 6 stalls, a concrete floor, water and power, separate feed room and hay room, and ample space for tact and storage. A hay barn large enough to hold 600 bales of hay and 5 dry lots. 3 pastures all fenced with one arena that measures 130x190 with footing to suit all disciplines. Ample parking for clients. 2 additional separate barns, one with 2 stalls and one with 5 stalls with water and power.