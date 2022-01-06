INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY! Currently occupied by a tenant on a one year lease. Property rents for $800/month, but is well below market rate. Many updates to this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home conveniently located just off of Hwy 70/1st Ave in Longview. *Listing agent has ownership interest in this property.*
2 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $99,900
